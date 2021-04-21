Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for drug trafficking suspect

Detectives say Stacey Johns is also accused of stealing cars in Greene County.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Stacey Rose Johns AKA "Stacy Rose Davenport" Charges: Drug trafficking, car theft
Stacey Rose Johns AKA "Stacy Rose Davenport" Charges: Drug trafficking, car theft(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a Greene County fugitive. Stacey Rose Johns is charged with drug trafficking. Detectives say she also goes by “Stacey Davenport.”

The 42-year-old is also accused of stealing cars in Greene County. She’s 5′2″ and has brown hair, and blue eyes. Her hair is dyed blonde in this picture. If you see this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
