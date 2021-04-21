Advertisement

Driver injured after crash with train in Seymour, Mo. Wednesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered injuries after a crash with a train on Wednesday in Seymour.

Officers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near South Commercial Street.

Witnesses say the driver’s car wedged in between the guardrails. The driver could not escape the oncoming train.

It took emergency crews several minutes to remove her from the vehicle. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers say she suffered moderate injuries with lacerations to her head and abdominal injuries.

