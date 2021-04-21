Drug Take Back Saturday: Where to find a location near you

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement agencies across the Ozarks ask you to participate in Saturday’s “Drug Take Back Day.”

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 10 million Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs. The study shows a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Law enforcement agencies will host several drop off sites. To check a drop off site near you, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.