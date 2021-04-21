Advertisement

Drug Take Back Saturday: Where to find a location near you

Kentuckians are encouraged to participate in the Prescription Drug Take Back Day
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement agencies across the Ozarks ask you to participate in Saturday’s “Drug Take Back Day.”

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 10 million Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs. The study shows a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Law enforcement agencies will host several drop off sites. To check a drop off site near you, CLICK HERE.

