Advertisement

House to vote on DC statehood bill

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House is expected to vote Thursday on a bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.

Majority leader Steny Hoyer said the more than 700,000 people who live in the nation’s capital deserve to be heard.

The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors and House Democrats are expected to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act for the second time in as many years.

After last year’s House vote, the statehood bill stalled in the Senate, which was then led by Republicans.

This time around, the Senate is split 50-50.

The GOP is against granting statehood to D.C., partly because it would likely add two Democrats to the Senate and one to the House.

The District historically votes Democratic.

The Biden administration backs the measure.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Once again temperatures will dip below freezing over much of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cover the Plants Again Tonight
Missouri’s Gov. Parson announces resignation of Dr. Randall Williams from Missouri Dept. of Health & Senior Services
Train collides with truck near Brookline, Mo.
Train collides with empty truck near Brookline, Mo.
Jon Vandeventer
Family of man fighting COVID-19 living in a camper at Mercy Hospital in Springfield

Latest News

Want to build a home or remodel? You might have to wait a year.
On Your Side: Want to build a home or remodel? It might take awhile
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to fish in these colder temperatures
The Arkansas Senate panel advanced legislation that would possibly ban nearly all abortions...
Arkansas abortion law requiring rape, incest reports signed
Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth...
Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant
“Transgender Sports” Bill
Arkansas lawmakers vote transgender athlete ban expansion