Joplin man accused of shooting 5 people in 2016 to get trial

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A judge ruled that a 31-year-old man accused of shooting five people in Joplin in 2016 is competent to stand trial.

Authorities say Tom Mourning Jr. has undergone several mental health treatments since he was arrested after the shooting that left five people injured. A court document filed April 1 says an examiner at Fulton State Hospital determined Mourning has the ability to understand the court proceedings and assist with his defense. A Jasper County judge ruled Tuesday that the trial could proceed.

Police say Mourning injured a couple in a car and then fired on church van, injuring three people inside the van.

