Advertisement

Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of child abuse

Rep. Rick Roeber/Missouri House
Rep. Rick Roeber/Missouri House(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House on Wednesday ousted a lawmaker accused of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago.

The GOP-led House on Wednesday voted almost unanimously to kick out Republican Rick Roeber. No lawmakers voted against his ouster, and only one voted as “present” to sidestep taking a stand either way.

Roeber’s expulsion followed a months-long House Ethics Committee investigation into claims made by his now-adult children that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9.

The committee found their allegations credible.

Roeber didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday. He previously told the committee that he didn’t sexually abuse his children.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Once again temperatures will dip below freezing over much of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - The cold isn’t over yet
Missouri’s Gov. Parson announces resignation of Dr. Randall Williams from Missouri Dept. of Health & Senior Services
Train collides with truck near Brookline, Mo.
Train collides with empty truck near Brookline, Mo.
Jon Vandeventer
Family of man fighting COVID-19 living in a camper at Mercy Hospital in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 0 COVID-19-related deaths in last week
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares advice on planting before May.
Garden Spot: Garden Spot: Patience pays off for gardeners in the Ozarks
Garden Spot: Patience pays off for gardeners in the Ozarks
Once again temperatures will dip below freezing over much of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - The cold isn’t over yet
SPONSORED BASS PRO FISHING TIPS: How to use a Ned rig