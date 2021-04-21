Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of child abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House on Wednesday ousted a lawmaker accused of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago.

The GOP-led House on Wednesday voted almost unanimously to kick out Republican Rick Roeber. No lawmakers voted against his ouster, and only one voted as “present” to sidestep taking a stand either way.

Roeber’s expulsion followed a months-long House Ethics Committee investigation into claims made by his now-adult children that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9.

The committee found their allegations credible.

Roeber didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday. He previously told the committee that he didn’t sexually abuse his children.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.