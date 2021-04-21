Advertisement

Missouri State University cancels upcoming baseball games for COVID-19 protocol

MSU Bears Baseball Coach Keith Guttin/Ozarks Sports Zone
MSU Bears Baseball Coach Keith Guttin/Ozarks Sports Zone(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri State University announced its next five baseball games scheduled through April 27 have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.

The school does not have the minimum number of medically cleared student-athletes to play the four-game series with Southeast Missouri State for the weekend. The school canceled its road game April 27 against the University of Arkansas. The school canceled its game against the University of Missouri Tuesday night. The school will not make up any of the games.

MSU’s next scheduled contest is April 30 at Southern Illinois to begin a four-game Missouri Valley Conference series with the Salukis.

