Missouri State University cancels upcoming baseball games for COVID-19 protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri State University announced its next five baseball games scheduled through April 27 have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.

The school does not have the minimum number of medically cleared student-athletes to play the four-game series with Southeast Missouri State for the weekend. The school canceled its road game April 27 against the University of Arkansas. The school canceled its game against the University of Missouri Tuesday night. The school will not make up any of the games.

MSU’s next scheduled contest is April 30 at Southern Illinois to begin a four-game Missouri Valley Conference series with the Salukis.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.