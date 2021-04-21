Advertisement

Moms and Money: Wonderworks

By Jackie Garrity
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When most people think of Branson, live music and fun comes to mind. But what about science?

Wonderworks is an attraction that focuses on STEM: science technology engineering and math. We have recently incorporated A for art work, so we are officially STEAM focused and driven” said Megan Jackson, Sales Manager for Wonderworks.

Its hard not to miss the upside down building on the Strip in Branson. Wonderworks opened their doors last year in June, right at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. But that didn’t burst their bubble.

”We have three levels of hands on, interactive exhibits that really challenge the mind and spark the imagination. We really want the kids to be creative and have a great time playing and learning at the same time. We’re an indoor amusement park for the mind, that is what we say” said Jackson.

The exhibits focus on a wide variety of skill sets and interests.

“The first level is physics, pendulums, pulleys but at the same time they’re pulling themselves up, they’re swinging on bicycles” said Jackson.

The second level focuses on art, including a gallery featuring local artists.

”We also partner with our local community. We do what is called ““Ozart,”” we put something out for students ages 6 to 20 in Missouri and Arkansas. They can submit their own personal art work to us and we’ll select some pieces to be hung in our art gallery” said Jackson.

Jackson says they’re happy to put some steam behind STEM.

”Those careers are always going to be necessary. We want to inspire kids to really focus on those areas, if they have an interest. We are trying to make sure everybody understands how important those jobs are” said Jackson.

Wonderworks is open 7 days a week, 365 days a year. You can purchase tickets here. Taney County residents get a discount everyday. They also extend the discount to Christian and Greene County residents on other days during the year, check their website for details. For teachers interested in taking their class to Wonderworks, they can send a curriculum that compliments their exhibits.

