On Your Side: Want to build a home or remodel? It might take awhile

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you plan to embark on a home remodel project or even build a new home this summer, contractors have a message for you.

They need your patience.

“Personally, for my company I’m telling people spring of 2022 to be able to start a project,” said Travis Miller with Travis Miller Homes. He’s booked one year out.

He’s not alone. That’s the norm. Why?

“It’s kind of the perfect storm of everybody wants to do something and you can’t get the materials to do it or get started, and everybody busy,” he said.

Experts say the housing market is low on selection. So people want to build their own or remodel. Those jobs require materials and there are problems there too. For example, the price of lumber tripled.

“Everything is harder and harder to come by right now. Some of it is COVID related on the factories producing the materials. Some of it is related to the Texas freeze they had,” said Miller.

Do your homework if they tell you prices changed. Also, create your own fate. Pick your styles, colors, and products now. Don’t change your mind.

“You might say ‘Hey builder, I want this counter-top’, and then you go shopping and find another you like. So know every time you do that you’re delaying things,” said Dori Grinder, Executive Officer HBA of Greater Springfield.

Always have a backup.

“It may not be your first choice, but it maybe able to show up in three weeks verses waiting twelve to fifteen,” said Miller.

Understand your contract. Good communication is key. A deposit is common.

“They know they can’t get to you until September, that is one way they insure a slot for you,” said Grinder.

