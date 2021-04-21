Advertisement

On Your Side: Want to build a home or remodel? It might take awhile

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you plan to embark on a home remodel project or even build a new home this summer, contractors have a message for you.

They need your patience.

“Personally, for my company I’m telling people spring of 2022 to be able to start a project,” said Travis Miller with Travis Miller Homes. He’s booked one year out.

He’s not alone. That’s the norm. Why?

“It’s kind of the perfect storm of everybody wants to do something and you can’t get the materials to do it or get started, and everybody busy,” he said.

Experts say the housing market is low on selection. So people want to build their own or remodel. Those jobs require materials and there are problems there too. For example, the price of lumber tripled.

“Everything is harder and harder to come by right now. Some of it is COVID related on the factories producing the materials. Some of it is related to the Texas freeze they had,” said Miller.

Do your homework if they tell you prices changed. Also, create your own fate. Pick your styles, colors, and products now. Don’t change your mind.

“You might say ‘Hey builder, I want this counter-top’, and then you go shopping and find another you like. So know every time you do that you’re delaying things,” said Dori Grinder, Executive Officer HBA of Greater Springfield.

Always have a backup.

“It may not be your first choice, but it maybe able to show up in three weeks verses waiting twelve to fifteen,” said Miller.

Understand your contract. Good communication is key. A deposit is common.

“They know they can’t get to you until September, that is one way they insure a slot for you,” said Grinder.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cover the Plants Again Tonight
Missouri’s Gov. Parson announces resignation of Dr. Randall Williams from Missouri Dept. of Health & Senior Services
Train collides with truck near Brookline, Mo.
Train collides with empty truck near Brookline, Mo.
Jon Vandeventer
Family of man fighting COVID-19 living in a camper at Mercy Hospital in Springfield

Latest News

Branson Police Officers arrested a woman after breaking into Branson home on April 19.
Branson Police Officers arrested a woman after breaking into Branson home on April 19.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cover the Plants Again Tonight
Chad Emmerson is currently in the Douglas County Jail
Women come forward after Ava, Mo. man arrested following assault of wife, Amber Alert
Women accuse Ava, Mo. of abuse after arrest following Amber Alert
More women come forward after arrest of Ava, Mo. man following assault of wife, abduction of child
OYS podcast
On Your Side podcast: Pet Scam, Unemployment Overpayments and Spring Cleaning Don’t Forgets