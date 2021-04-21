Advertisement

Phelps County authorities arrest 2 wanted in homicide investigation

Investigators identified Kimberly Riston, 29, and Josue Martinez, 20, as suspects in the case. (Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff's Office)(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County authorities arrested two wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

Investigators found a man dead at the Economy Inn in St. James Wednesday. They have not identified the victim.

Investigators identified Kimberly Riston, 29, and Josue Martinez, 20, as suspects in the case. A short time later, an off-duty Phelps County Corrections Officer and her husband, a Sullivan Police Department officer noticed the wanted couple walking on U.S. 63 in Maries County. They tracked the couple until arrests were made.

Deputies booked both into the Phelps County Jail on suspicion of murder. The prosecutor has not filed any charges against them.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rolla Police Department, Central Communications, Phelps County Coroner, St. James Ambulance, assisted the St. James Police Department with investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

