Police investigate crash involving motorcycle, semi in south Springfield

Police investigate motorcycle crash in south Springfield.
Police investigate motorcycle crash in south Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi in south Springfield.

Police say the driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Officers responded to South Campbell near Primrose Avenue around 4 p.m. Police say both drivers were heading north on South Campbell. Investigators believe the motorcyclist was speeding to pass the semi when the bike was side-swiped by the turning truck.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

