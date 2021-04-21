Police investigate crash involving motorcycle, semi in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi in south Springfield.

Police say the driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Officers responded to South Campbell near Primrose Avenue around 4 p.m. Police say both drivers were heading north on South Campbell. Investigators believe the motorcyclist was speeding to pass the semi when the bike was side-swiped by the turning truck.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

