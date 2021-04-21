Schools in the Ozarks applaud USDA extending free lunch programs for students

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Facing a September cut-off for the universal free lunch programs, the United States Department of Agriculture announced it is extending the free lunches through next school year, ensuring that no child will go hungry.

Michael Blaine, a senior at Ash Grove High School, said having an empty stomach makes it difficult to sit through a seven-hour school day.

“You’re sitting there stomach growling and you’re always hungry,” Blaine said.

Blaine has been on the free and reduced lunch program for several years.

“I’m a pretty big boy. I’m hungry all the time,” Blaine said, “I’m an only child, and my dad is a single dad, we’ve always been tight on money.”

The USDA estimates 12 million children are facing food insecurity, a number which has increased because of the pandemic.

The average school lunch at Ash Grove High School runs around $3 per meal.

“Those prices normally go up each year because food prices go up,” Dr. Aaron Gerla, the Superintendent for Ash Grove Schools, said.

The cost of school lunches adds up. Adding an extra financial strain after a year which has brought so much uncertainty in people’s lives.

To ease the financial strain, all kids, not just those on the free and reduced lunch programs, will have free lunches. The USDA will continue to waive the previous income requirements and applications.

“It’s a huge burden off their shoulders, it’s a huge burden off of the family’s shoulders. With everything that’s gone on with the pandemic, we want to make sure that everyone is getting fed that needs to be,” Dr. Gerla said.

Reimbursement for schools will be given on a per-child basis.

Back in March, requirements for school lunches were relaxed to allow schools more flexibility for their lunch programs. Allowing flexibility with picking up lunches, food availability outside of regular mealtimes, and lunches available for all students. With the expiration date for these eased requirements set to expire in September, the USDA decided to extend them through the 2021-2022 school year.

