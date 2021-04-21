Advertisement

SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to fish in these colder temperatures

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service shares fishing conditions around the Ozarks.

Table Rock Lake

The fishing is very good on Table Rock as long as the nights aren’t too cold. On those cold nights plan on fishing in the afternoon to help give the water time to warm up. Several baits are working but my favorite for sunny days in April is a Bass Pro puke color Teaser Tube. We are using this with a 3/16oz ball head jig on 6 or 8 pound fluorocarbon line and fishing it slowly on the bottom around spawning pockets. Most fish are 8-12 feet deep.

Stockton Lake

This week try Shaky Heads with a 6 inch green pumpkin worm. Use these on secondary points in the creeks. On windy days, try a Wiggle Wart on the same banks. Fish are 8-10 feet deep.

Lake of the Ozarks

Most fish are being caught on Wiggle Warts or a jig on big rock banks and the fish are around 5 feet deep. The points inside the creeks are the best and don’t forget a jerk bait on those windy cloudy days.

Bull Shoals Lake

Fishing is very good and several baits are working. The old stand by Shaky Head is top on the list. The spinner bait and Wiggle Wart are also working on cloudy windy days. Focus on the back of creeks and pockets.

Enter and win the KY3 ‘Fish Like a Bass Pro’ contest: https://www.ky3.com/2021/03/31/contest-bass-pro-shops-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest/

Bass Pro Shops Ned Rigs: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-ned-rigs

Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops(KY3)

