Springfield chapter of the NAACP releases statement following Officer Derek Chauvin verdict

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield chapter of the NAACP calls the verdict in the death of George Floyd as a step in the right direction.

A Minneapolis jury found Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in Floyd’s death on Tuesday afternoon.

Read Statement Below:

“Justice has prevailed. The guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder case are certainly a step in the right direction.

We will stay vigilant and will continue to fight for justice, accountability, and police reform.

Within our own community, we continue our commitment to working with Chief Williams on equity in policing.

We further invite our state representatives to demonstrate a commitment to equal justice under the law for all Missourians and to officially end qualified immunity.

We agree with Derek Johnson, President and CEO of the national NAACP, who said that the right to breathe was on trial.

We will not rest until we all have that same right to breathe and until we all can experience justice with peace.”

