Advertisement

Springfield chapter of the NAACP releases statement following Officer Derek Chauvin verdict

From left: Derek Chauvin and George Floyd
From left: Derek Chauvin and George Floyd(WRDW)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield chapter of the NAACP calls the verdict in the death of George Floyd as a step in the right direction.

A Minneapolis jury found Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in Floyd’s death on Tuesday afternoon.

Read Statement Below:

“Justice has prevailed.  The guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder case are certainly a step in the right direction.

We will stay vigilant and will continue to fight for justice, accountability, and police reform.

Within our own community, we continue our commitment to working with Chief Williams on equity in policing.

We further invite our state representatives to demonstrate a commitment to equal justice under the law for all Missourians and to officially end qualified immunity.

We agree with Derek Johnson, President and CEO of the national NAACP, who said that the right to breathe was on trial.

We will not rest until we all have that same right to breathe and until we all can experience justice with peace.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lows in the upper 20's to near are forecast Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Freeze Warning Tonight
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Julie R. Brunjes, 33, disappeared approximately 3:30 p.m., on Saturday April 17 leaving 2550...
MISSING PERSON: Police ask for your help to locate transgender woman from Springfield, Mo. with mental disabilities
Ozark City Hall
City of Ozark, Mo. mayor announces ending date for masking ordinance
Snow had little impact on roads
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday

Latest News

Stacey Rose Johns AKA "Stacy Rose Davenport" Charges: Drug trafficking, car theft
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for drug trafficking suspect
For some, work goes on despite the snow
Wintry weather in the Ozarks doesn’t stop crews from working
Lows in the upper 20's to near are forecast Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Freeze Warning Tonight
Medical marijuana dispensary/KY3 News
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in West Plains