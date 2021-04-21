Springfield Contemporary Theatre reflects on the arts year after pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Contemporary Theatre is moving forward after a rough year due to the pandemic.

The theatre announced its 26th season with seven shows. Artistic Director Rick Dines said normally they have nine shows, but it’s a step in the right direction compared to last year. The pandemic began right before they would normally announce the season’s shows.

Dines said last year they performed virtual shows and performed outdoor concerts, but nothing compares to live performances and being able to interact with their guests.

”So much of what theatre is, is about coming together in a room with people shoulder to shoulder and breathing the same air and having the same experience,” said Rick Dines with Springfield Contemporary Theatre. “Which didn’t lend itself well to a pandemic because those are the things you can’t do. So coming out of it is a going to be exciting to get back to the performing arts, to the movie theaters, to experience the arts communally.

Dines said in January the theatre moved to a new building on the northwest side of Springfield. Staff originally had three locations. One for their office spaces and theatre, a warehouse and one for rehearsals. While saving money on rent is one of the reasons why they consolidated. The theatre is hoping to move into another building with theatre space in the future.

He said for the shows this season, some will be outside in their back lot and others will be at different venues. They recently began auditions for their first show, Hero’s of the First Turning. For both auditions and their live performances, Dines said they will be taking COVID-19 precautions.

”A lot of the entertainment industry is starting to come back, live performances are starting to come back,” said Dines. “To really get the full industry back like we know it and love it as far as concerts and other events. It’s going to take getting the vaccination rate up. To get our world really back where we want it, it’s going to take getting vaccinated.”

Dines said the supporters kept them afloat the past year, along with money from the Paycheck Protection Program.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.