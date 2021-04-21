Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 0 COVID-19-related deaths in last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced zero new deaths related to COVID-19 among Greene County residents between April 14-20.

This is the second time in 39 weeks county health leaders reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County.

“This encouraging news is further evidence that our community’s efforts to save the lives of our family, friends and neighbors are working,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “We want to thank everybody who has done their part to get vaccinated. We encourage all adults to get vaccinated if they are able, so we can continue this trend of zero deaths and slowly return to our everyday lives. Although we are heading in the right direction, we cannot let our guard down. We need to continue to wear masks, watch our distance and wash our hands. Our community will remain vulnerable until enough people receive vaccine.”

A total of 427 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Living Memorial

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is committed to remembering each life lost from COVID-19 and supporting those left behind. The COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of loved ones.

The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

Vaccine opportunities

Individuals can register and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment directly through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator program.All Missourians 16 years and older can make an appointment after completing the registration process at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.The public can view a complete list of vaccine events at vaccine417.com and contact the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211 for help registering or making an appointment.

We all play a part in prevention

Along with getting vaccinated, health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones:

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 28,747 cases have been reported in Greene County.

368 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in April.

119 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Health Department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 17.

