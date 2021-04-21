Advertisement

Wintry weather in the Ozarks doesn’t stop crews from working

BNSF crews worked right through the snow and the cold.
By Robert Hahn
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wednesday’s weather was a little unusual, causing some interruptions in daily activities. Schools postponed high school games and work crews rescheduled. But, that’s not the case for everyone.

A team of workers with BNSF worked much of the day in the snow and cold. Even during heavy snow at times, their work on a north Springfield railroad crossing didn’t stop.

“It’s just part of the job,” said BNSF Foreman Jake Cole.

Cole has been doing this kind of work for seven years.

“You know, you gotta be able to adapt and overcome in this line of work,” said Cole. “We’re here to serve the public basically. Safe operation of train traffic is our number one priority. If that means we gotta work out in this, then that’s what it takes.”

Roads remained just wet in town. Springfield Public Works always keeps an eye on road conditions.

“Especially the elevated surfaces and we have our snow trucks ready if needed to treat the roadway,” said Dan Jessen with Springfield Public Works.

Back at the train crossing, Cole knows to always be prepared for any type of weather in this part of the country.

“I keep my bibs in the back of my car year-round because you never know,” he said. “Normally it’s not quite this late into the season, but once again it is the Midwest, it is the Ozarks. Anything’s possible.”

The good news is average temperatures will return in the next few days.

