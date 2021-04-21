Women come forward after Ava, Mo. man arrested following assault of wife, Amber Alert

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - Women are coming forward following the arrest of an Ava, Mo. man accused of assaulting his wife, then abducting his son.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert when they say Chad Emmerson took his son. Investigators say Emmerson assaulted the boy’s mother before the abduction.

When “Amanda B.” first saw Chad Emmerson on the news last week she felt relief.

“This man has gotten to roam free making woman victims, I can date back at least 24 years,” she says.

Amanda met him when she was 17-years-old when her aunt was married to him. This was in Texas. She says when Emmerson found out she was telling people back home he made her uncomfortable with sexual advances he attacked her.

“He walked up to me and punched me in the face,” Amanda says. “ [He] grabbed me by my hair and started throwing me into the ground from side to side. I did not think he was going to stop.”

Amanda says she thought she was going to die. But she did get away. Police, who saw her injuries, asked her to press charges. She wanted to get back home to Missouri, so she never did. This was more than 20 years ago.

“You know there’s a lot of people in the community that see him as a different light as a good person in the community,” Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase says. “But really no one knows what’s going on behind those closed doors.”

He says this happens a lot with domestic violence offenders.

Emmerson became a pastor at Pleasant Ridge Church. Lu Ella Davis-Lupton, who visited the church, says she met a different man four years ago. After service, he invited her to lunch. She didn’t have the money to go.

“He said I’ll pay for you and your son out of my own pocket,” she says. “Which I thought was very sweet. I’ve yet to have another pastor do that. I just can’t picture him doing the things they say that he’s done.”

She says she couldn’t imagine him hurting anyone especially a child. But Amanda couldn’t disagree more.

“I was a child, I was 17 when he did it to me,” Amanda says.

Emmerson is charged with domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and several weapons offenses.

