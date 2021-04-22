2 arrested for a homicide at a motel in St. James, Mo.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JAMES, Mo. (KY3) -A man and woman are in the Phelps County Jail in connection to a homicide at the Economy Inn.
The police department put out pictures of the suspects shortly after finding a man dead at the motel on Wednesday.
An off-duty Phelps County Corrections Officer and her husband, a Sullivan Police Officer, saw the 20-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman walking near Highway 63 and Highway 28 south of Vienna in Maries County.
They contacted the highway patrol and kept a watch on the suspects until troopers arrived. Formal charges are pending.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
