Advertisement

2 arrested for a homicide at a motel in St. James, Mo.

(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES, Mo. (KY3) -A man and woman are in the Phelps County Jail in connection to a homicide at the Economy Inn.

The police department put out pictures of the suspects shortly after finding a man dead at the motel on Wednesday.

An off-duty Phelps County Corrections Officer and her husband, a Sullivan Police Officer, saw the 20-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman walking near Highway 63 and Highway 28 south of Vienna in Maries County.

They contacted the highway patrol and kept a watch on the suspects until troopers arrived. Formal charges are pending.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at 1049 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Police investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield
Officers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near South Commercial Street.
Driver injured after crash with train in Seymour, Mo. Wednesday
Police investigate motorcycle crash in south Springfield.
Police investigate crash involving motorcycle, semi in south Springfield
Temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to Wednesday until clouds increase in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Slowly warming up
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,000 new cases; Arkansas adds 350+ new cases

Latest News

Temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to Wednesday until clouds increase in the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Slowly warming up
A little warmer today
James River Basin Partnership is hosting an Earth Day clean up event
James River Basin Partnership hosts Earth Day Clean Up event
Mizzou to host graduation ceremonies for class of 2020 this weekend (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson,...
Mizzou to host graduation ceremonies for class of 2020 this weekend