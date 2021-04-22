Arkansas governor plans special session on income tax cuts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced plans Thursday to call a special session this fall for lawmakers to consider new income tax cut proposals.

The Republican governor said he planned to call the special session when lawmakers return to the Capitol this fall anyway to take up congressional redistricting.

Hutchinson made the announcement as lawmakers near the end of this year’s session, with final votes in the coming days on the state’s proposed $5.8 billion budget.

Legislative leaders plan to recess the session on Tuesday but return in the fall once the U.S. Census Bureau releases redistricting data.

Hutchinson did not propose a specific reduction and said he would work with lawmakers in the coming months on a proposal. The governor said the state was projected to have a $600 million surplus.

