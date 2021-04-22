Advertisement

Arkansas marks 1 million virus vaccine shots administered

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Thursday marked 1 million coronavirus vaccine shots administered in the state so far, though the governor acknowledged more needs to be done to increase demand.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on hand as health officials administered the shot to a student from Shorter College, which the governor said represents an age group the state is encouraging to get vaccinated.

“I want vaccines in arms so we can turn the chapter in Arkansas history to move on from this pandemic,” Hutchinson told reporters.

Arkansas has had more than 334,000 virus cases and 5,708 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year. The state on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily increase in virus cases in more than a month.

