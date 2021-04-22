Attorney: No charges filed in investigation of former Lebanon principal

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - No charges will be filed in an investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former Lebanon High School principal, according to attorney Dee Wampler.

Former principal Kevin Lowery had been placed on administrative leave in February, when the Lebanon Police Department began investigating allegations of inappropriate contact with a student. He is no longer with the school district.

The investigation started when the Department of Social Services received a call from a high school’s counselor, according to a police report from the Lebanon Police Department. Per the police report, the counselor reported that the principal inappropriately touched a student prior to a basketball game.

According to a news release from Wampler’s office, the Missouri Division of Social Services, the Lebanon School District and an appointed Special Prosecutor “found no evidence of wrongdoing.” It adds that the Missouri Division of Social Services “thoroughly investigated the matter” and found it to be “unsubstantiated.”

Around 15 students and Lebanon High School staff members were interviewed by the Missouri Division of Social Services, Lebanon School District and Lebanon Police Department. None confirmed that they witnessed such allegations, according to Wampler’s news release.

Kevin Lowery released the following statement, per Wampler’s news release:

“Even though the Division of Social Services and the Lebanon School District found no evidence of wrongdoing and the appointed Special Prosecutor will not be filing charges in this matter, I have decided to retire from public education after 34 years of service. My retirement will begin on July 1, 2021. I have thoroughly enjoyed my thirteen years as principal at Lebanon High School. I will be forever grateful to the faculty, staff, students administrators, school board members, parents and patrons who have supported me throughout my tenure at Lebanon High School. In fact, the past 13 years have been the most rewarding and fulfilling of my career. I will not allow accusations or scurrilous attacks on social media to detract the fond memories I have of Jacket Nation. My family and I are ready to put this matter behind us and move forward. I wish Dr. Kate O’Quinn and her administrative team the very best as she begins a new era of leadership at Lebanon High School.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.