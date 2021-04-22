Benton County, Mo. prosecutor upgrades charges against parents in beating death of child in December

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County, Mo. prosecutor upgraded charges against the parents and two neighbors accused in the death of a four-year-old girl in December 2020.

James and Mary Mast each face first-degree murder charges in the death of the girl. They previously faced endangerment of a child resulting in death charges, assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors originally charged neighbors Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, with second-degree murder. The prosecutor upgraded the charges against them to first-degree murder.

Deputies responded 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 20 to a rural home near Cole Camp and found the 4-year-old wrapped in a blanket on a bedroom floor. Investigators said the girl was already dead and had “severe purple bruising” over her body, along with ruptured blisters. Sheriff Eric Knox said the girl’s parents also had been beaten along with a 2-year-old child. An infant son of the couple was apparently unharmed.

Ethan Mast told investigators after his arrest he and Aumen used a leather belt to beat the girl. Investigators say she was then taken to a pond behind the home where she was “dunked” in the water on a day when high temperatures were in the 40s. Ethan Mast said everyone then returned to the victims’ home. It remains unclear when the child died.

