Advertisement

Businesses in Branson, Mo. face labor shortages as busy tourist season begins

Businesses in Branson are struggling to find employees and are worried about the impact this...
Businesses in Branson are struggling to find employees and are worried about the impact this could have on a busy summer tourist season.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Businesses in Branson are struggling to find employees and are worried about the impact on a busy summer tourist season.

Mel’s Hard Luck Diner is one of those businesses having trouble finding employees. General Manager Brandon Norris said he has only had two days off because of how short-staffed.

“Right now we’re closing Sunday evenings to be able to compensate for not having enough people,” General manager Brandon Norris said.

And the level of service they could once give to customers has been impacted as well.

”Everyone has an expectation of what they expect when they go to a restaurant and when you don’t have the number of people that are supposed to be there sometimes the manager that’s supposed to greet you and say thank you and do all those things is also your cook or your dishwasher,“ Norris said.

Norris said many people will apply for jobs, but won’t show up for the interview.

”They’re just using it as a job search so we would schedule an interview and we should just basically come down to say hey just show up tomorrow and have a conversation and if anyone shows up it’s pretty impressive,” Norris said.

Another Branson business, Tuning Element, has been hiring since March, but can’t fill the openings.

”Before the pandemic we’d have anywhere from six to eight employees running four different stores,” Tuning Element Sales Associate Lucas Akers said.

They are down to only one store leaving sales associate, Lucas Akers to pick up the slack.

”Even if that means I work six days a week,” Akers said.

Akers said when the pandemic began they did have to lay off some employees.

”When we started calling people back they just didn’t want to come back, because they’re making more with the unemployment than they were making hourly,” Akers said. ”Be patient and be kind we’re doing the best we can a lot of the variables are out of our control and we’re doing what we can do to keep our businesses open and keep them running.”

Both stores are accepting applications for nearly all positions and said they remain hopeful businesses in the area will make it through this challenging time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at 1049 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield; searching for shooter
Upside down and backward license plate
Fact Finders: What’s up with all those Missouri cars with only one license plate?
Rain through Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Slowly warming up
Officers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near South Commercial Street.
Driver injured after crash with train in Seymour, Mo. Wednesday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 700 new cases; Arkansas adds 150+ new cases

Latest News

Millsap Farms/Springfield, Mo.
Farms in the Ozarks recover after bout with freezing temperatures
Rain through Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain Returns to the Ozarks
Attorney: No charges filed in investigation of former Lebanon principal
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA...
Petrino named Missouri Valley Conference’s top coach
Farms in the Ozarks recover after bout with freezing temperatures