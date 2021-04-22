Gov. Parson signs bills regarding foster care, adoption tax credits in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Gov. Mike Parson signed two bills Thursday regarding foster care and adoption tax credits.

State officials joined Parson for a ceremony Thursday afternoon where he signed HB 429 and HB 430 into law.

Gov. Parson says both bills support Missouri adoptive families and children in foster care.

“Every child deserves a family to provide love, support, and a strong foundation,” said Gov. Parson. “Missourians who take on this role as foster and adoptive parents are invaluable to the children of our state, and I am extremely pleased to sign these bills today.”

HB 429 allows the Missouri Children’s Division or a juvenile officer to seek termination of parental rights when a child two years old or younger has been abandoned for 60 days or if a child at least two years old has been abandoned for six months. The bill is meant to remove barriers for adoptive families in consent adoption cases.

HB 430 extends tax credits for maternity homes and adds rape crisis centers to the shelters to which individuals may donate in order to receive a tax credit.

Both bills make several statutory changes to make the adoption process more accessible, including the expansion of an existing adoption tax credit to include the adoption of any child.

