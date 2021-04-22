Greene County Health Department sets goals on the Road to Recovery plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In Greene county, the number of COVID-19 cases have decline. Around the state, cases are rising.

In order to return to life before the pandemic, health officials say we need to reach certain goals.

“Still the six-feet of distance is a helpful barrier, masking, it’s why we are keeping the masking during this phase.” said acting Director of the Springfield Greene County Health Department Katie Towns.

Even as cases drop, health leaders aren’t ready to ease restrictions to keep COVID-19 at bay.

”There’s going to be a natural relaxation that occurs, and that’s just human as well. We understand that.” But, we aren’t out of the woods yet.” For our community to fully heal, it is vital that we continue to wear our masks in public settings until enough people are fully vaccinated.” said Towns.

The number of cases and hospitalizations in Greene county is lower, but health officials say more people need to be vaccinated.

“Our goal is to achieve 70% of people becoming immunized to feel like we have achieved a level of herd immunity that will protect the community.” said Dr. Nancy Yoon.

Until then, health officials believe we could see an increase in cases.

”As we open the economy and as we open businesses and have more people out and about in closer proximity to each other, we are going to remain with masking while we monitor how disease spreads. We know that it will definitely increase because people are going to be in close proximity to each other.”said Towns.

Anyone over 16 can be vaccinated. Health officials believe vaccines will help us lower cases.

”Vaccines continue to be our best defense against the virus and its variants, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated. The benefits to you, your family and the community far outweigh the risks of contracting the virus.” said Yoon.

In Greene County, about 30% of those eligible have been vaccinated. For more information on the Road to Recovery plan click here.

