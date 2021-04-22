James River Basin Partnership hosts Earth Day Clean Up event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Earth Day is 51-years-old on Thursday. People across the world celebrate Earth Day every April 22nd.

The James River Basin Partnership will host an Earth Day Clean Up event. Volunteers will clean up trash along the shore line of the river and Lake Springfield. Some volunteers will also be floating five miles down the river picking up trash.

Todd Wilkinson is the project director for the James River Basin Partnership, he said when the pandemic hit more people were out on the river, meaning there’s a chance for more trash.

”With more activity in 2020, people wanted to get out and do things,” said Wilkinson. “This is a way for people to get out and do things. We saw this as an opportunity of healing in many ways. Folks can connect with the earth, they can connect with the river and participate to beautify the city of Springfield.”

Wilkinson said by volunteering on Earth Day it shows how big of an impact you can make even if you only pick up trash.

”One of the missions we have is to get people to connect with what they protect,” said Wilkinson. “We want people to feel connected to the James River. So when people are out there fishing or floating they’re going to look around and go wow this is really valuable and fragile. We’ve got to protect this, I play a role in this. It’s not just the folks at the James River Basin Partnership protecting the river but everybody in Southwest Missouri plays a role in protecting that.”

The clean up day starts at 1 p.m.

