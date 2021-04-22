Leigh’s Lost and Found: Nixa’s Sucker Days is adding a dog show for a good cause

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, an annual spring event in Nixa is expanding to help local rescue dogs.

The rescue 4 the Love of K9′s was asked to join the Sucker Days fun this year so rescue dogs in foster homes have a better chance of finding a permanent family.

Main street in Nixa will be transformed on May 22nd for the annual Sucker days, and this year, foster dogs like 10 year old Zane and eight year old Digger, will play a big part in the festivities.

Ashley Friend, who’s in charge of the new event, tells us“this is Paws for a Cause dog show to benefit 4 the Love of K9′s.”

You and your dogs can take part in the most stylish duo contest or the waggiest dog tail competition. And the rescue dogs will have their own fashion show.

“The high school is going to do a fashion show with our foster dogs from 4 the Love of K9′s in between those two categories.”

It’s a chance to get a huge crowd of people to learn about the rescue and possibly find a new forever friend.

“It’s very important that we get as many as we can out there because if they don’t know about them, they can’t adopt them.”

“They get along great with dogs, cats, kids, people. They’re just very fun loving.”

A bonded Beagle pair named Daisy and Dash will be there, along with their foster mom Mallory Dunbar. The rescue is always looking for new fosters to join this group.

Ashley says, “we are foster based. All of our dogs live in foster homes. We need new fosters homes like yesterday. We are at capacity and beyond.”

The more current fosters that are adopted out, means more openings for new rescue dogs to come in. Ashley is hoping these cute faces playing to the Sucker Days crowd, will suck many people in to opening their hearts and homes.

“It’s something that we’re hoping we can reach a lot of people with.”

The Paws 4 a Cause dog show at Sucker Days is May 22nd in downtown Nixa, from 9-11 a.m. There is a $35 registration fee for each contest category and you must bring proof of current vaccinations for your dog.

There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. You must register by May 18th.

