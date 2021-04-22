Mizzou to host graduation ceremonies for class of 2020 this weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - Mizzou will be hosting in person graduation celebrations for 2020 graduates this weekend.

Masks are required for all graduates and guests.

Each graduate will be allowed to have six guests. Class of 2020 graduates can pick up those tickets through Sunday at The Mizzou Store.

Class of 2021 graduates will have graduation ceremonies in May.

