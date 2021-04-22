Advertisement

On Your Side: What NOT to buy at a garage sale

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Garage sale season is here.

No doubt there are deals to be had, but consumer experts say there are just some things you should skip.

Car seats

You don’t know the history.

“You have no idea whether this car seat has been in a crash. Car seats are designed to save our kids if they are in a crash in a vehicle, but once this car seat has been in a crash, they’re no longer good,” said Becky Spain with Safe Kids.

Car seats have expiration dates.

So do helmets.

“Remember what Mom always told you about not putting other people’s hats on your head ... this is going to go on the child’s head so we need to consider cleanliness that there might be germs or mites or other things in there,” said Spain.

Use caution with cribs. There are many recalls. It’s not worth the risk.

Inspect the toys. Make sure batteries are screwed in. Many older toys don’t have this feature.

Spot a power tool? Ask the age and how much use.

“Things like a string trimmer, a leaf blower ... generally speaking might last four to seven years. Something like a gasoline powered law mower might last ten years. If you come across any electric tools ... plugin or battery powered ... generally speaking it’s probably best to skip those items,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

Those are a gamble. You might get more for your money if you buy new so you have the entire lifespan.

If you’re hosting a garage sale don’t get ripped off. Use a counterfeit detection pen to detect fake cash. Be wary of customers who buy a high dollar item and need change.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at 1049 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield; searching for shooter
Upside down and backward license plate
Fact Finders: What’s up with all those Missouri cars with only one license plate?
Rain through Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain Returns to the Ozarks
Officers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near South Commercial Street.
Driver injured after crash with train in Seymour, Mo. Wednesday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 700 new cases; Arkansas adds 150+ new cases

Latest News

Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain Returns to the Ozarks
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers'...
Chiefs preparing for next week’s NFL draft, seek protection for Mahomes
Businesses in Branson, Mo. face labor shortages as busy tourist season begins
On Your Side: What NOT to buy at a garage sale