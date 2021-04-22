Police investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Stewart.

Investigators have not identified the shooter on the run. They do not believe the shooter is a threat to the public. Investigators have not identified the victim in the shooting.

Investigators say the shooting happened after a disturbance in a yard. The man later died form the gunshot wound at a Springfield hospital.

