Police investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield

Shooting at 1049 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Shooting at 1049 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804(Nikki Ogle)
By Paul Adler and Nikki Ogle
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Stewart.

Investigators have not identified the shooter on the run. They do not believe the shooter is a threat to the public. Investigators have not identified the victim in the shooting.

Investigators say the shooting happened after a disturbance in a yard. The man later died form the gunshot wound at a Springfield hospital.

