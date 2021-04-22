Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Cannoli Cream Strawberry Shortcake

Taste of the Ozarks: Cannoli Cream Strawberry Shortcake
Taste of the Ozarks: Cannoli Cream Strawberry Shortcake(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cannoli Cream Strawberry Shortcake

4 mini angel food cakes

8oz ricotta cheese

3 tbsp powdered sugar

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

1 tsp orange zest

1 cup fresh sliced strawberries

2 tbsp granulated sugar

Fresh mintIn a medium size bowl whisk together ricotta, powdered sugar and orange zest until completely combined with no sugar lumps. In a small bowl sprinkle strawberries with granulated sugar. Let strawberries and ricotta mixture sit refrigerated for thirty minutes. After thirty minutes stir chocolate chips into the ricotta mixture. Scoop 1/4 cup of ricotta mixture onto each cake, top with strawberries, drizzle with strawberry liquid and garnish with fresh mint.

Recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at 1049 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield; searching for shooter
Officers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near South Commercial Street.
Driver injured after crash with train in Seymour, Mo. Wednesday
Upside down and backward license plate
Fact Finders: What’s up with all those Missouri cars with only one license plate?
Rain through Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Slowly warming up
Police investigate motorcycle crash in south Springfield.
Police investigate crash involving motorcycle, semi in south Springfield

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Cold-Roasted Vegetables with Pesto Horseradish Cream Sauce
Taste of the Ozarks: Cold-Roasted Vegetables with Pesto Horseradish Cream Sauce
Taste of the Ozarks: Thai Cucumber and Chicken Spring Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Thai Cucumber and Chicken Spring Salad
Reuben rolls.
Taste of the Ozarks: Reuben Rolls
Taste of the Ozarks: Spring Green Potato Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Spring Green Potato Salad