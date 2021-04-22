Taste of the Ozarks: Cannoli Cream Strawberry Shortcake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cannoli Cream Strawberry Shortcake

4 mini angel food cakes

8oz ricotta cheese

3 tbsp powdered sugar

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

1 tsp orange zest

1 cup fresh sliced strawberries

2 tbsp granulated sugar

Fresh mintIn a medium size bowl whisk together ricotta, powdered sugar and orange zest until completely combined with no sugar lumps. In a small bowl sprinkle strawberries with granulated sugar. Let strawberries and ricotta mixture sit refrigerated for thirty minutes. After thirty minutes stir chocolate chips into the ricotta mixture. Scoop 1/4 cup of ricotta mixture onto each cake, top with strawberries, drizzle with strawberry liquid and garnish with fresh mint.

Recipe serves four.

