Taste of the Ozarks: Cannoli Cream Strawberry Shortcake

4 mini angel food cakes
8oz ricotta cheese
3 tbsp powdered sugar
1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
1 tsp orange zest
1 cup fresh sliced strawberries
2 tbsp granulated sugar
Fresh mintIn a medium size bowl whisk together ricotta, powdered sugar and orange zest until completely combined with no sugar lumps. In a small bowl sprinkle strawberries with granulated sugar. Let strawberries and ricotta mixture sit refrigerated for thirty minutes. After thirty minutes stir chocolate chips into the ricotta mixture. Scoop 1/4 cup of ricotta mixture onto each cake, top with strawberries, drizzle with strawberry liquid and garnish with fresh mint.
Recipe serves four.
