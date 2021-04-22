Advertisement

West Plains police arrest man after standoff and domestic disturbance

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department has arrested one man after a standoff Wednesday night that stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Isaac L. Luck, 22, of West Plains, is facing charges for domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Police say formal charges are pending.

Officers responded to the Renfrow Street area around 9 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a domestic disturbance involving a woman who had been assaulted by a man with a knife.

Police found the victim, who advised the man in a home had cut her with the knife. Investigators say she suffered minor injuries from an assault.

When officers approached the door, they spotted a man, later identified as Luck, holding a knife behind the front door.

Officers approached the residence to attempt contact with the male suspect and observed the male standing behind the front door holding a knife. After nearly 15 minutes and several commands, the man left the house and dropped the knife. Police say he tried to escape the area, but was arrested after a brief chase.

Luck was sent to a hospital for a mental/psychological evaluation.

