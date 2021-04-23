Advertisement

Chiefs get Ravens star OT Orlando Brown for draft picks

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff...
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown from the Ravens for a package of draft picks that includes one in each of the first three rounds next week.

Baltimore announced the trade Friday.

The Ravens will get the No. 31 overall pick on Thursday night, along with third- and fourth-round picks this year and a fifth-round pick next year. The Chiefs will get the Ravens’ second-round pick next week and a sixth-round selection in 2022.

The Chiefs have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line that was decimated by opt outs and injuries by the end of last season, when they were dominated up front by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl rout. But most of the work in free agency had been along the interior of the line, leaving both offensive tackle jobs up for grabs.

The Chiefs released left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, both of whom had surgery for season-ending injuries, to save space under the salary cap. And that left many to assume they would draft an offensive tackle at No. 31.

