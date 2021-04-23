CoxHealth reopening COVID-19 unit in Springfield after spike in hospitalizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced it reopened its COVID-19 ICU at Cox South Hospital after a spike in hospitalizations.

Hospital staff reports 26 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Staff closed the ICU in mid-February after hospitalizations began to decline.

Health leaders say with such a high rate of protection, the vast majority of hospitalizations from this point on could have been prevented with the COVID-19 vaccination.

It is an unfortunate reality that COVID-19 is not over. Today, as our number of COVID-19 patients increases (currently... Posted by CoxHealth on Friday, April 23, 2021

