CoxHealth reopening COVID-19 unit in Springfield after spike in hospitalizations
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced it reopened its COVID-19 ICU at Cox South Hospital after a spike in hospitalizations.
Hospital staff reports 26 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Staff closed the ICU in mid-February after hospitalizations began to decline.
Health leaders say with such a high rate of protection, the vast majority of hospitalizations from this point on could have been prevented with the COVID-19 vaccination.
