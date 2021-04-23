Greene County investigates suspicious death in Fair Grove

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death from Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Jerrold David Brooks, 63, of Fair Grove, Missouri. Investigators say his death is being investigated as a suspicious death because there are several unanswered questions.

Greene County deputies responded to the 10000 block of North Farm Road 193 in Fair Grove around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders found Brooks in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy conducted later Thursday determined Brooks had died from a gunshot wound. Deputies recovered a firearm at the scene belonging to Brooks, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear if authorities are looking for a suspect in the death.

Brooks worked as a farm hand on the property, per the sheriff’s office. Missouri State Sen. Lincoln Hough tells KY3 that Brooks served with his farm operation.

State Sen. Hough released the following statement Friday:

“David was a great friend and a trusted part of my farm operation. The news I received yesterday while in Jefferson City was devastating. Our sympathies go to David’s family. We will be keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

