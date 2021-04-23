Advertisement

Greene County prosecutor charges man in child pornography case

Steven Michael Williams faces two counts of possession of child pornography.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a Springfield man in a child pornography investigation.

Steven Michael Williams faces two counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators say they confiscated several downloads of child pornography involving small children. Investigators say Williams admitted to using an app to view the images.

Investigators say he admitted to other sex crimes during an interview.

