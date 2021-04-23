Hy-Vee in south Springfield briefly evacuated, crews investigate possible sewer gas leak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Hy-Vee store in south Springfield was briefly evacuated Thursday after fire crews investigated a possible sewer gas leak.

The Springfield Fire Department arrived to the store, located at 1720 W. Battlefield Road, around 7 p.m. after someone reported an unusual smell of gas. Employees and customers evacuated the building around that time as a precaution.

Investigators say a sewer gas leak possibly made its way in to the H-VAC system, but crew couldn’t locate anything odd from a specific spot.

No one was hurt, while customers and employees were allowed back in within an hour of evacuating.

