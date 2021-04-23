Advertisement

‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested on domestic violence allegation

This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV...
This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday, April 22, 2021 for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said Ortiz-Magro, was arrested in the coastal Playa Del Rey section of Los Angeles. Police would give no details on the victim, but said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating the California law covering violence against intimate partners.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, was arrested in the coastal Playa del Rey section of Los Angeles, LAPD Officer William Cooper said.

Police said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners. No other details on the person were given.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, said they have just learned of the new allegation and need time to investigate before they can comment.

Ortiz-Magro was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2019. Last year, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery and resisting arrest. He remains on probation from that case.

The reality TV star appeared on MTV’s original “Jersey Shore” from 2009 to 2012 and more recently on its sequel series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at 1049 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield; searching for shooter
Upside down and backward license plate
Fact Finders: What’s up with all those Missouri cars with only one license plate?
Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain Returns to the Ozarks
Officers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near South Commercial Street.
Driver injured after crash with train in Seymour, Mo. Wednesday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 700 new cases; Arkansas adds 150+ new cases

Latest News

Hy-Vee in south Springfield was briefly evacuated Thursday night.
Hy-Vee in south Springfield briefly evacuated, crews investigate possible sewer gas leak
Hy-Vee briefly evacuates after reported gas leak
CATCH-A-CROOK
CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglary suspect arrested
Greene County detectives say the intruder appeared to know his way around and disabled security...
UPDATE: Investigators arrest a suspect in a burglary at a new Greene County retirement home
Ozark, Mo. couple
Ozark, Mo. police follow leads to find couple missing for nearly two years