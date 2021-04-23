John Deere Reman expanding operations in Springfield, Mo., creating 130 new jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

John Deere Reman is expanding their operations to include drive train and hydraulic manufacturing. That will add 130 new jobs in Springfield. They’re expanding two of their current locations and adding a 130,000-square-foot warehouse.

General Manager Jena Holtberg-Benge said their location specializes in producing engines, fuel and electronics re-manufactured components for agriculture and construction customers around the world. She said they build more than 2,500 unique parts to support servicing equipment.

Holtberg-Benge is excited to bring this to her location and to create economic growth here in Springfield and the surrounding communities.

“We’ve been here for over twenty years and have very core confidence and center of excellence here in Springfield,” said Holtberg-Benge. “It’s a great opportunity for us to expand on that and leverage the resources and capabilities that we have here already.”

Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the Chamber of Commerce Ryan Mooney said Springfield is one of the leaders in job growth for construction in the nation. He said Springfield is rebounding since the pandemic and he’s expecting the city’s economic development to keep growing.

“John Deere will be paying a good payroll to 130 people,” said Mooney. “That will create opportunities for small businesses in our region as that payroll gets spent in everything from services and restaurants to big things to buying homes and cars and things like that. In addition John Deere is investing additional capital in their facility which helps generate revenue for things like schools in our area.”

Governor Mike Parson will visit John Deere Reman Friday morning. Parson will talk with employees about economic development and growth.

