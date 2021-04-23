Man arrested in connection to Springfield’s latest homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police booked a 32-year-old man into the Greene County Jail Friday morning for the shooting death of another man Wednesday night.

We’ll release the name of the suspect when the Greene County Prosecutor files formal charges.

Jacob Rowden, 28, died from a gunshot wound at a Springfield hospital.

Neighbors say they never even heard a gunshot. One man says he heard screaming and then saw two women frantically trying to help a man who was lying in the front yard. He called 911. Other neighbors say they just saw the lights and heard the sirens.

“(They) had him on the ground and they were doing CPR for quite a while, but didn’t think they were getting any response out of somebody,” said neighbor Steven McArtor.

Family members say Rowden had five children, four boys and a girl, and was staying at the house on Stewart temporarily.

