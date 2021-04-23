Man, woman charged in murder of Phelps County man

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman are in the Phelps County Jail and charged with murder after a man was found dead Wednesday at the Economy Inn in St. James.

Josue Martinez, 20, and Kimberly Riston, 29, are facing first-degree murder charges.

The victim has been identified as 36-year old Donald Wethy Jr. from Saint James, Missouri.

An off-duty Phelps County jailer and her husband, a Sullivan Police Officer, saw the suspects walking near Highways 63 and 28 south in Maries County. Police have not yet determined how Wethy Jr. died.

