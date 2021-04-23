MASKING ORDINANCE: City of Monett, Mo. announces ending date for masking mandate

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Monett announced the masking mandate for the city will end on May 1.

City leaders cite a decline in active cases of COVID-19. They also cite a growing number of those in the city vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a statement, city leaders asks residents to move forward toward a better tomorrow.

MASKING ORDINANCE TO EXPIRE ON MAY 1ST: The City of Monett's masking ordinance is set to expire at midnight on April... Posted by City of Monett on Friday, April 23, 2021

