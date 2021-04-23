Advertisement

Missouri Governor Parson names new Camden County prosecutor

James Caleb Cunningham/Camden County Prosecuting Attorney
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed James Caleb Cunningham as the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney.

He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Heather Miller to Associate Circuit Judge in the 26th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Cunningham, of Camdenton, served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Camden County. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences from the University of Alabama and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law.

