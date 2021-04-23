Ozark, Mo. police follow leads to find couple missing for nearly two years

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement are continuing the search for evidence in an Ozark couple’s disappearance. The man and woman have been missing for almost two years now.

Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold his department has not received a lot of tips about where Quincey Hill and Kenneth Webb might be. Thursday morning, officers did get a new tip and asked the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for help.

A search party met at an old farm in rural Christian County in Highlandville, near Highway H. The group looked through multiple acres over the course of several hours.

Law enforcement didn’t share exactly what they were looking for and have not said if they found anything. At this point, detectives are hoping for any new information about where the couple might be.

Quincey Hill, 25, and Kenneth Webb, 31, who also went by Steveo, were last seen in May of 2019 walking near the intersection of 21st Street and Longview Road in Ozark. Since then, no one has heard from them.

Hill has blonde hair, brown eyes and is 5′5″ and weighs around 114 lbs. She has a tattoo on her right arm and above her elbow.

Webb has brown hair and brown eyes and is 6′ and weighs around 270 lbs.He might have a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

The police department has said they won’t close this case until detectives have found out where Hill and Webb are. If you have any information, call Ozark PD at 417-581-6600.

