Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. police follow leads to find couple missing for nearly two years

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement are continuing the search for evidence in an Ozark couple’s disappearance. The man and woman have been missing for almost two years now.

Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold his department has not received a lot of tips about where Quincey Hill and Kenneth Webb might be. Thursday morning, officers did get a new tip and asked the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for help.

A search party met at an old farm in rural Christian County in Highlandville, near Highway H. The group looked through multiple acres over the course of several hours.

Law enforcement didn’t share exactly what they were looking for and have not said if they found anything. At this point, detectives are hoping for any new information about where the couple might be.

Quincey Hill, 25, and Kenneth Webb, 31, who also went by Steveo, were last seen in May of 2019 walking near the intersection of 21st Street and Longview Road in Ozark. Since then, no one has heard from them.

Hill has blonde hair, brown eyes and is 5′5″ and weighs around 114 lbs. She has a tattoo on her right arm and above her elbow.

Webb has brown hair and brown eyes and is 6′ and weighs around 270 lbs.He might have a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

The police department has said they won’t close this case until detectives have found out where Hill and Webb are. If you have any information, call Ozark PD at 417-581-6600.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at 1049 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield; searching for shooter
Upside down and backward license plate
Fact Finders: What’s up with all those Missouri cars with only one license plate?
Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain Returns to the Ozarks
Officers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. near South Commercial Street.
Driver injured after crash with train in Seymour, Mo. Wednesday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 700 new cases; Arkansas adds 150+ new cases

Latest News

Hy-Vee in south Springfield was briefly evacuated Thursday night.
Hy-Vee in south Springfield briefly evacuated, crews investigate possible sewer gas leak
Hy-Vee briefly evacuates after reported gas leak
CATCH-A-CROOK
CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglary suspect arrested
Greene County detectives say the intruder appeared to know his way around and disabled security...
UPDATE: Investigators arrest a suspect in a burglary at a new Greene County retirement home