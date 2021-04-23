Ozarks BBQ Fest underway in Springfield, following several safety protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks BBQ Fest returns to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend.

The two-day event kicked off Friday. The event will feature barbecue samples and live music Friday for those 21 and older.

On Saturday, gates open at 11 a.m. and all ages are welcome. Saturday’s festivities will be highlighted by a Kansas City Barbecue Society competition. It will pay out $20,000 in prizes.

Organizers say the outdoor site offers a safe venue for the event and many safety precautions are in place.

“It’s over several acres of land, so we have plenty of room for people to space out,” said Stephanie Owen, Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds event planner. “Any tables and chairs we have out for the public are ten feet apart. We are setting a minimal amount of chairs at tables, not like you normally would at a banquet setting. We have increased hand sanitizers and hand washing stations, as well as signage encouraging people to keep their distance.”

The event is set to go on for the next two days, rain or shine. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Children 6 and under get in for free.

