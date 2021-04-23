Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.

News outlets report three other people were wounded in the shooting Thursday night. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

One person has been taken into custody.

Police say the investigation spans several city blocks.

Police did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or announce a motive.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at 1049 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in south Springfield; searching for shooter
Upside down and backward license plate
Fact Finders: What’s up with all those Missouri cars with only one license plate?
Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain Returns to the Ozarks
It's been a week since a 4-year-old girl from Lincoln, Missouri was beaten to death by her...
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor upgrades charges against parents in beating death of child in December
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 700 new cases; Arkansas adds 150+ new cases

Latest News

SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch carries four astronauts
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
Springfield Child advocates push for more vigilance during Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, beyond