Police: Shooting at Eldon, Mo. funeral was murder-suicide attempt

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man who fired a shot at a funeral in central Missouri was trying to commit a murder-suicide.

No one was hurt in the shooting Wednesday at the Millard-Rekus Funeral Home in Eldon.

Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Eldon police say Duncan fired one shot before he was detained by two men at the funeral home. Police say the investigation indicates Duncan meant to kill his ex-wife at the funeral and then kill himself.

