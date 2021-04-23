Police: Shooting at Eldon, Mo. funeral was murder-suicide attempt
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man who fired a shot at a funeral in central Missouri was trying to commit a murder-suicide.
No one was hurt in the shooting Wednesday at the Millard-Rekus Funeral Home in Eldon.
Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Eldon police say Duncan fired one shot before he was detained by two men at the funeral home. Police say the investigation indicates Duncan meant to kill his ex-wife at the funeral and then kill himself.
