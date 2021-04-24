Authorities looking for woman missing from Ozark County, Mo.
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a woman who went missing Saturday morning.
Johnetta Parsons, 37, of Urbana, Missouri, went missing from a Dollar General store in Theodosia, Missouri, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say Parsons is hearing-impaired.
Parsons was last seen wearing light blue jeans with holes, a brown zip-up hoodie and sandals.
If you see Parsons or know of her whereabouts, contact the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office at 417-679-4633 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
