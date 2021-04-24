Community Foundation of the Ozarks receives $4 million from anonymous donor to support environmental groups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - The Community Foundation of the Ozarks recently received a $4 million donation from an anonymous donor to support four Springfield-based environmental groups.

The donation established significant endowments for the James River Basin Partnership, Ozark Greenways, TrailSpring and the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks. All four of these organizations aim to promote outdoor recreation and preserve land and water resources for residents across the region.

These endowments will provide annual income for each organization while maintaining and increasing the principal, or corpus, amount for these organizations forever. The donation was announced Thursday, April 22, in honor of Earth Day 2021, the 51st anniversary of the day established in 1970 to recognize the modern environmental movement.

Leaders from each of the organizations gathered at the Watershed Center at Valley Water Mill Park to celebrate the endowments, made possible through a generous donor who does not wish to be identified.

“On this day when people across the country are taking part in efforts to respect and protect our natural environment, we are celebrating a gift that will advance the long-term sustainability of these four outstanding organizations through an additional source of funding,” CFO President Brian Fogle said.

The donor selected the four organizations for these endowments. Each of the organizations is a nonprofit partner with the CFO, which serves a network of more than 600 nonprofit partners across the region.

James River Basin Partnership, founded in 1997, works to improve and protect the water quality of the springs, streams, rivers and lakes in the James River watershed, which consists of almost a million acres of land in portions of eight counties.

Ozark Greenways, formed in 1991, is the driving force behind a 140-plus mile planned system of multi-use trails that connect streams, parks, businesses and neighborhoods. It also currently holds over 1,000 acres of land in trust for conservation and preservation.

TrailSpring, founded in 2012, focuses on mountain-bike trails also used for hiking and running. In addition to Two Rivers Mountain Bike Park, its projects incorporate greenway and on-road connections to provide safe passage and alternative transportation for commuting, while connecting over 66 miles of trail between many Springfield parks.

Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, operating since 1984, has a mission to sustain and improve the water resources of Springfield and Greene County through education and effective management of the region’s watersheds.

Founded in 1973, the CFO is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 52 regional affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through with assets of $310 million as of June 30.

Today, we are thankful to announce a $4 million anonymous gift that funds endowments for four local environmental... Posted by Community Foundation of the Ozarks on Thursday, April 22, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.